Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Could Mike Barnes return?

One of the great things about Cobra Kai is that with every single season, there is a real effort to bring in more people from the Karate Kid universe. For season 4, it was Terry Silver; meanwhile, season 5 gave us a proper reintroduction to Mike Barnes. He’s someone who grew up quite a bit from when we saw him in the movies, but had much of his life destroyed when his furniture store caught on fire.

Was he infuriated by this? Absolutely, but he ended up becoming a key cog in helping Daniel, Johnny, and Chozen take down Silver at the end of season 5. It was great to see him again, but is there a chance for something more down the road? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Sean Kanan had to say on the subject:

I can’t really talk about that. That’s something for them to discuss or not discuss. But I do certainly think that the table is set for, hopefully, Mike to continue. He’s now kind of like this unlikely, ersatz friend and partner with Chozen, Johnny, and Daniel. So, I hope [he returns].

For me, the best line of the entire season is when Johnny says, “The bad boy’s right!” I just thought that was so funny. People speculated a lot about Mike Barnes and Johnny fighting, which I don’t understand because they never knew each other and there’s no reason to think that they would have any beef. But it was fun that Mike and Johnny very quickly became unlikely compatriots and buddies. And technically, if you think about it, Mike Barnes saved Johnny’s life. So, I’m not saying that Johnny owes me anything but… [Laughs]

Of course, we should go ahead and note that Cobra Kai has yet to even be renewed for a season 6! While we remain hopeful that some good news will come out of this subject soon, we also recognize that Netflix has a tendency to end shows before they should. With that, we’re not going to sit here and be altogether confident about anything…

