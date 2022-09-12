Emmys 2022: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

The 2022 Emmys are coming up in a matter of hours — are you ready for what lies ahead? In particular, are you ready for the red-carpet pre-show?

Tonight is absolutely referred to as television’s biggest night for a reason, as there are stars from all across the industry that will be present. Some will receive awards, of course, whereas others will at least be there to hype up their upcoming projects.

Do you want to bear witness to some of these arrivals, or catch some big interviews from the cast and crew? Then we’ve got you covered here! There will be a live stream for the red-carpet pre-show starting at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time (6:00 p.m. Eastern) courtesy of Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine, and you can watch that over here! That will allow you a chance to get an up-close-and-personal look at a lot of the people in attendance, and also of course their fashion for people who are really invested in that.

For those of you who are a little bit more intrigued by the awards-show itself, it is currently slated to begin airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Saturday Night Live host Kenan Thompson will be anchoring the ceremony this time around, and it’s our hope that he will include some of his current and former cast members into the broadcast in some way. In general, we just want the show tonight to be funny and an excellent celebration of this world that we love so much. Is that really too much to ask? We don’t think so, and we hope that this show does find a way to live up to some of the hype.

In general, we expect a few surprises, some predictable winners, and hopefully a few teases for upcoming seasons; let’s just wait and see what happens here…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Emmys right now

What do you most want to see from the 2022 Emmys?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Emmys.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







