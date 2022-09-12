House of the Dragon episode 4: The Daemon, Rhaenyra revelation

We knew that at some point during House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4, we would be seeing more chaos around the throne.

However, what we did not expect was for so much of said chaos to be focused on Daemon and Rhaenyra having a night on the town … and visiting some questionable places. Let’s just say the two got too close, there was a kiss at a brothel, and things were 100% awkward. We know that the Targeryan family has a bit of a history with these sort of relationships, so should we really be surprised? No.

Also, we should not be surprised that Otto Hightower had spies watching their every move. He reported back to King Viserys, sharing enough details that would damage Rhaenyra’s name moving forward. His intentions were clear: To make sure that she was out of the running to be the future Queen on the Iron Throne. Oh, and to also sever ties further between Daemon and Viserys.

While Rhaenyra held a few details about the night back in her conversation with Alicent, Daemon proposed an offer of his own to the King: He could marry Rhaenyra himself. He is trying to use this whole situation for political leverage, which is causing SO much more drama since he’s got a separate interpretation for what happened.

The decision

After all of this mess, Rhaenyra was told by her father that she would marry Ser Laenor … and she agreed to do it, provided she did what needed to be done. What was that? Let’s just say that it had to do with taking Otto down a peg. He is Hand of the King no more.

What did you think about the events of House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 over on HBO?

