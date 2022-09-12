The Blacklist season 10 filming: One positive sign so far

The Blacklist season 10 may still be a good ways away from premiering on NBC, but isn’t it a relief to know the show is in production? We tend to think so! There are so many things we’re excited to learn about the future of the James Spader drama, but of course that lends itself to questions we don’t quite have answers to as of yet.

One thing we can say? The show does seem to be moving forward with ambition top of mind — at least based on their locations so far.

Be sure to watch the latest The Blacklist video! Take a look below to see everything we have to about the show and filming right now. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away for some other updates.

Based on some of what we’ve seen so far, The Blacklist is filming in some busy, populated areas of New York City. What do we take away from that? For starters, that the show could be actually setting some scenes in New York, as opposed to using parts of it as a double for Washington. Of course, that’s just a theory, but we also hope that we’re going to see Reddington back out in the city with more familiar faces, and not just off in an Airstream somewhere.

In general, most of the season 10 mysteries revolve around where James Spader’s character is going to be at physically and mentally. Remember that he’s gotten answers as to what happened to Elizabeth Keen. Because of that, he may be entering this story feeling a greater sense of peace. At what point is he going to find out the truth about Marvin Gerard? This is the other shoe that we are waiting to drop at just about every turn.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What are you the most excited for when it comes to The Blacklist season 10, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







