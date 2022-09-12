Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Any season 5 hope?

Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Within this piece we’ll take a look at that, and of course tackle a VERY big question.

What question is that? We don’t want to keep you in suspense here: Why is there no other season coming down the road on the network? What gives? There is unfortunately no new episode tonight, and we say that because last week was the series finale. This is news that we’ve known for a little while now, but we know that this doesn’t make it any easier. In the Dark is the sort of show that built up a dedicated following over the past four years but, unfortunately, it didn’t deliver all that much in the ratings. This is why we’re in the situation that we are now, where the show was one of many casualties made by The CW as they trimmed down the roster.

Is there a chance that a season 5 could air elsewhere? We’d love for that to be true, but the reality is a little bit more complicated. Like we noted earlier, the ratings for season 4 were far from stellar — there’s just not much of an incentive for anyone else to consider this. The best thing that you can hope for at the moment is that the cast and crew get some opportunities to work together again down the road. Also, that this show had an impact on a lot of fans out there. That’s something you really look for just about any time that do a show like this, right?

In the end, it’s easy to be sad that the show is over … but we still want to be grateful that we got it in the first place.

