The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: The June, Serena battle rages

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere over on Hulu. We’re expecting another chapter of this story that is dramatic, intense, and painful; while we know that June Osborne managed some victories at the end of season 4, there are many setbacks that remain. There is of course a battle to stop Gilead, but simultaneously, there’s also one to keep their influence from spreading.

In the end, this is where some of the danger lies with Serena. The widow of Fred Waterford (played by Yvonne Strahovski) will have an essential role moving forward as she sets out on her quest for vengeance … and her attempt to keep as much power as she can. She’ll have whatever public persona she needs to, and we know how good she is at manipulating the system.

The poster at the bottom of this article is one of many that Hulu has already released for the upcoming batch of episodes, and it gives you a good sense of how the series is setting this rivalry up. Elisabeth Moss’ character is going to need to stay relentless if she wants to ensure not just her safety, but also her continued freedom. While we cannot say for sure that this season is going to build up to a full-blown war, there is a chance that this could be coming in the near future.

Remember that season 6 will be the final one for The Handmaid’s Tale — now that we know an end date, it’s clear that things will move quickly. They have to.

Know thy enemy. #TheHandmaidsTale Season 5 arrives in 4 days. pic.twitter.com/seAV3ORzqP — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) September 10, 2022

