Is Roswell, New Mexico new tonight on The CW? Season 5 hopes

Is Roswell, New Mexico new tonight on The CW? Just as you would imagine, there is a lot of interesting conversation to be had here. While the season finale tied up a number of loose ends, there are some stories (especially for Liz) that you could imagine being told down the road.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in with the bad news: There isn’t anything else brewing here. We’ve unfortunately made it to the end of the road with the Roswell reboot, and last week’s episode turned out to very much be the series finale.

So why cancel a show that had a dedicated audience? Well, for those unaware, there were just bigger forces at play. These forces included The CW being sold to Nexstar Media Group, who are looking to completely revamp things from top to bottom. (The sale was not official at the time Roswell and many other shows were canceled, but there was a heavy implication that it was coming.) Nexstar is hoping to make the network skew a little older, and they are going to be putting some more shows on the air that reflect that.

We’d love to say that a season 5 could end up airing somewhere else but for now, we consider that doubtful. We’d love to at least see something else happen that’s set in the same universe, but we don’t exactly see that happening anytime soon. There’s so much stuff on the show already and with the ratings for Roswell, New Mexico being what they are, there just may not be enough commercial viability here for something else to be pulled out of thin air.

