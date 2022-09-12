Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC with Gabby, Rachel finale?

Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC? Are you going to be seeing the latest from Gabby and Rachel’s journey to find love?

Given that the reality-TV staple has been new for most Mondays for the past several weeks, it makes all the sense in the world to imagine it on the air tonight, as well. Unfortunately, that is not the case. With the NFL season now underway ABC is shifting things around so that there is some sports programming on Mondays; with that, The Bachelorette will be on Tuesday this week in its normal 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

So what lies ahead? This upcoming episode is the first part of an epic two-part finale that is going to showcase where both Gabby and Rachel are in their lives right now, and also whether they are single or engaged.

For Gabby, it’s clear entering the finale that she is in a really unusual spot. Erich is the only one of her guys left and in theory, you’d assume that she is going to get engaged to him. However, most of the previews that we’ve seen so far suggest that this may not be the case — is he having second thoughts? He clearly loves her, but he may not be ready to commit.

For Rachel, it feels clear based on the footage that we’ve seen so far that she picks Tino at the end of her season; yet, there may also be some problems after the fact that suggest that the two are no longer together. If nothing else, Rachel and her final guy seem to be meeting at one of those safehouses we see couples travel to after the show under a cloud of secrecy.

In the end, there’s a lot of drama to prepare for — you’ll just have to wait a while to see all of it play out.

