American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: The Emmys’ role

Are the Primetime Emmy Awards actually playing a part in an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date — or, at least in an announcement? On the surface, it may be easy to assume that these two things are not linked in the slightest. However, the truth may be a tad more complicated.

There is one thing that’s worth noting about tomorrow night’s Emmy broadcast: It’s going to generate a TON of news across the entire TV industry. This is something we’ve seen time and time again over the years, and we tend to assume that it’s going to happen again here. Because of this, we tend to think that every show not in contention for a ton of awards will get lost in the shuffle. In this instance, that includes American Horror Story.

Do you want to see our American Horror Stories season 2 finale review now? If you haven't had a chance to check it out yet, be sure to do so below!

At the moment, the last thing we assume that FX wants to do is something that causes the Ryan Murphy anthology to be buried and not get the attention that it deserves for either a theme announcement or a trailer. Because of this, they’re going to be patient. We DO think that we need to get news on a start date sooner rather than later, but it’d be a big surprise if something comes out either tomorrow or Tuesday.

Whenever we do get a premiere date, there are a couple of other things that should be coming with it: Think in terms of an official cast list and title. Would it be great to get a teaser or a trailer, as well? Sure, but we’re thinking right now in terms of the bare minimum and those are some of the first things on our mind.

What are you hoping for at present with an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

Do you think the Emmys will delay an announcement? Share right now in the comments, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

