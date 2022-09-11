Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Taylor’s frustrations (day 68)

We’re now in the thick of the afternoon in the Big Brother 24 house and, of course, we’re anticipating more game-talk.

So what do we want to see? In particular, more of Taylor analyzing where she is at this point of the game. Talking more with Brittany is an interesting idea in theory, but it is a dicey proposition given that there could be some trust issues here — Brittany has talked way too much to too many people.

Based on where things are right now, Brittany herself needs to realize the situation that she’s in moving through the rest of the week. Sure, she won the Veto yesterday morning, and that means that Monte will have to nominate someone else alongside Alyssa. (That person will be Taylor, and not Turner as Brittany wants.) What she also needs to realize further is that to some extent moving forward, this is the women versus the men and Taylor is her only option for survival.

Taylor early this morning came to terms with the fact that if she wants to get to the end, she’s probably going to need to win comps or hope that Brittany does. She made a final three deal with Turner and Monte, largely because she had to. She needs to tell them whatever they want to hear this week since otherwise, they could vote her out and keep Alyssa. She just doesn’t like the idea that Turner / Monte are running the show at the moment and doesn’t want to feel like an easy pawn for them. She has to be careful at least until Thursday with how much she tells Brittany, just in case. Brittany’s not going anywhere, after all, and she is still vulnerable depending on the vote.

It’s clear that Taylor is frustrated by where things stand, but she’s also likely safe for now. Luckily, we’ve seen her be a patient player before and she’ll need a lot of that this week. The next few days could be long and even lonely; this afternoon, most of the players are keeping to themselves.

How should Taylor navigate the next few days in the Big Brother 24 house?

