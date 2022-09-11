Guilt season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS? Premiere date talk

Following today’s big finale on PBS, can you anticipate a Guilt season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that season 2 is the end of the road? There is, of course, a lot to get into here for those who are curious.

First and foremost, though, let’s get some of the good news out there: There is another season coming! Or, at least one was greenlit over at the BBC. We do tend to think that means that PBS will broadcast it, given that they have become known for airing landmark British dramas over the years.

Now, unfortunately, we do have to share some of the bad news that this will, in fact, be the final season for this show on the air. We’d love for that to not be the case, but it seems as though this was really the plan from the start. In a statement on this very subject, here is just more of what writer Neil Forsyth had to say on the subject:

“We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way. It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”

Ultimately, we would rather see a show end on its own accord as opposed to being stretched out forever so with that in mind, can we consider this a win? We suppose that it’s best to, all things considered.

When could new episodes premiere?

A certain degree of patience will be required, especially since these shows always launch early overseas before making it stateside to PBS. Our hope is that Guilt will be back at some point in 2023, but that could depend heavily on all of the other stuff on the air and specific programming needs.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Guilt season 3 on PBS?

Are you still bummed it is the final season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other insight that we know you will not want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

