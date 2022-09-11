Monarch season 1 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead on Fox?

Following today’s big premiere on Fox, are you curious to learn about Monarch season 1 episode 2, including when it airs? There are, of course, a few things to dive into here.

The best starting-off point for now, though, is mentioning that we are going to be waiting for a little while to see what’s next for Susan Sarandon and the rest of the cast. From the start, the goal for the network was to give Monarch a big premiere after NFL games and we understand why. The country-music drama could have some appeal to football fans, and Fox is trying their best to tie a lot of their future to this show. It does hold some similarities to one of the network’s last big hits in Empire, and of course there’s also Nashville as a good example that a show like this can work.

So what is going to happen moving forward when the show returns on Tuesday, September 20? Based on the Monarch season 1 episode 2 synopsis below, it’s clear that the producers aren’t holding anything back in the early going here. One of the fundamental goals is trying to ensure that people get addicted, right?

The Romans rally together after tragedy strikes. Nicky and Gigi grow even more competitive when the press dub Gigi “The New Queen.” Meanwhile, sparks fly between Nicky and Wade; and Kayla discovers some shocking news in the all-new “There Can Only Be One Queen” time period premiere episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-102) (TV-14 L, V)

Hopefully, Monarch gets off to a great ratings start tonight, and that most of the viewers stick around moving forward. Shows tend to lose at least 15% of their audience moving into episode 2, and it could be substantially more this time since the NFL lead-in will somewhat inflate the numbers tonight.

