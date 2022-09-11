Severance season 2 premiere date: The way to push forward

No matter when it premieres on Apple TV+, we tend to believe that Severance season 2 is going to prove to be worth the wait. The first season did an outstanding job of innovative and defying expectations, and we credit both the producers and the streaming service taking their time moving forward. No one has rushed this show back into production and for now, we consider that a huge net positive. It’s allowed them to effectively plan ahead and make sure that things are as close to perfect as possible.

Of course, the consequence to all of this is that Severance probably won’t be back until at least the spring or summer. This leads to us wondering one big question: What is the show going to do to keep us engaged along the way? How can they hype the Adam Scott series up?

The first big thing that needs to be a priority here is pretty simple: Acquiring new fans. That’s what tomorrow night is for. With the Primetime Emmy Awards coming, we tend to think that this is a good chance to highlight the first season and make it appeal to mainstream viewers. Most of the show’s marketing so far has come via word of mouth and while that’s effective, you of course want to push it to another level. This is that chance.

If you can get more newbies on board this fall, then we think the new year can be spent pushing teasers and trailers that dive more into the mysteries and lore of the show. It can be hard to market towards both loyal fans and new audiences at the same time, but it’s pretty imperative for Apple to figure this out if they truly want long-term success here — which, for the record, they absolutely should and they know that.

Hopefully, the Emmys give us at least a sense of what is being planned; beyond that, we’ll just have to wait and see.

