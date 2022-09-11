Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4: Galadriel’s lesson

We know that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 4 will be coming to Amazon Prime later this week and to think, we’re still in the early stages of this journey. While we know that the show has been renewed for a season 2 already, there are plans potentially for this to be a five-season show. This could mean an epic, emotional journey where we actually see a lot of these characters learn to grow and evolve over time. That’s not something that is typically ever offered to shows, as they have to move characters forward quickly in fear of them not getting another season on the other side.

The Rings of Power is a journey of baby steps, and that is very-much clear for someone like Galadriel. Because of the immortality of elves and where they come from, there is a certain arrogance that can come as a result. Of course, immortality does not mean happiness, and you also have to live with a constant sense of survivor’s guilt whenever you lose someone. Galadriel is still young, and there is a lot that she has to learn.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Morfydd Clark explained in just a few words what some of her character’s journey could look like, whether that be in episode 4 or through the remainder of the season:

Humility is going to be a big part of her arc, I’d say, learning the limits of herself.

Of course, a big part of humility and of learning is meeting those who are different from yourself and to us, that’s a big part of the journey for this character. There are so many different things all going on within Middle-earth right now but we presume that over time, some of these stories are going to converge. They have to, since otherwise things are going to remain disconnected from start to finish here and we don’t think that anyone is really looking for that.

What do you most want to see on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates: (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







