Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Show boss on John Kreese’s future

As we get ourselves prepared now for Cobra Kai season 6, we’ve got a reasonably good sense of what could happen from here. Also, the danger that we’re going to see John Kreese bring to the table.

At the end of the season 5 finale, Martin Kove’s character managed to do something that we didn’t think would be possible for a guy his age: Stage a successful prison break without much outside help. He was able to liquify some Jell-O and fake his own stabbing and after that, take out the medical team and work his way back on the outside.

Where does he go from here? Speaking to TVLine, here is at least some of what executive producer Josh Heald had to say on the subject:

One of the best character attributes about John Kreese is that he’s faked his death before! [Laughs] It was a really fun Easter egg for that character to lean into and go as full bore as we did with that fake-out. It’s such a moment that we find him in after Johnny and Daniel leave him there to rot that it causes him to look inward and find that inner cobra to figure out his way out of there with every relationship he’s made in prison. Obviously, we can see he’s ready to get that “no mercy” spirit back and he clearly has scores to settle. We’ll just have to wait to see what’s in store for him.

The biggest hurdle storytelling-wise for the upcoming season feels pretty clear: How in the world is Kreese going to head back to Cobra Kai? Everyone knows at this point that he’s a fugitive. With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where he can go back to work as he once did.

Well, first we gotta see Cobra Kai come back for another season. We’ll see more of where things go after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

