Blue Bloods season 13 premiere: Fun Danny moments ahead!

We don’t think it is going to be some Earth-shattering surprise that when the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere airs on CBS on October 7, you’re going to see some good storylines for Danny Reagan. Typically, Donnie Wahlberg’s character comes out of the gate with some really good stuff, whether it be taking on a notable criminal or dealing with tragedy, which he did following the death of Linda.

For this particular premiere, it seems like we’re actually going to get something a little more lighthearted for a chance! Speaking about the upcoming episode to TVLine, showrunner Kevin Wade notes that you will get “some comedy gold from Danny Reagan giving parenting advice to a single mom [in Baez] with an adopted child.”

If you remember, at the end of the season 12 finale Baez made the noble decision to adopt, and we’re sure that she is doing her best to give her adopted child a great life. Yet, there’s actually a lot we still don’t know about Maria in terms of her family life or support system outside of the force. Is she going to have a village helping her in the same way that Danny has, as one of the Reagans? Also, Linda was alive when his kids were young … Danny’s advice may not be all that applicable to anything that she’s going through. Hence, one of the reasons why it could be so funny!

In general, we’re always just excited for the opportunities to see Danny and Baez grow as partners and friends; regardless of even if his parenting advice is great, we imagine that Marisa Ramirez’s character will appreciate the effort and in the end, it could bring the two closer.

