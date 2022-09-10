Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The process for Netflix

We understand fully if you’re already hyped up to get a Squid Game season 2 premiere date … especially because we are largely in the same boat. There is so much to be excited about here!

Yet, we know that Netflix will take their time before announcing a premiere date, largely because they can. Why would they hurry something along when it comes to this show’s future? What would the reason for that be? They have patience on their side, and there are also a number of boxes that need to be checked off first.

Want to ensure that you don’t miss any upcoming Squid Game season 2 videos? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away!

Of course, there would need to be production underway before Netflix really even starts to entertain this idea. They’re not going to want to bring something back unless they actually think that it will meet the date specific. They can monitor where things go for the first few months of production and then see where to go from there.

Another component in a premiere-date decision is simply what makes sense for Netflix’s release schedule Squid Game is going to generate a ton of viewership no matter when it’s launched, but you don’t want to put it too closely to anything else in your schedule. You want all of your different shows to bring in subscribers, and the goal is to keep as many people on the platform as possible. They’ll consider that, plus also how long of a promotional window to give the show between the premiere-date announcement and the episodes actually dropping.

Since Squid Game is hugely successful, we could see them announcing a date a few months before the premiere — but all of this is still far away. Our feeling is that we’ll start to get discussion about a date at this point next year, and that could help set up a really late 2023 or early 2024 launch. This feels optimistic without being unrealistic at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2?

Is there anything that you are especially stoked to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







