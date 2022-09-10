American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: What’s it tied to?

The wait for an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date continues — and what a difficult, frustrating one it has been at times. We’ve been hoping for a while that we’d get some other insight on it soon and yet, FX continues to keep their cards close to the vest.

Is that going to change soon? Is there a reason for that to change soon? We like to think so, but it’s also important to remember that there may be some reasons why nothing is being said about the show right now — and it may be the network’s decision to tie a start date to something else.

It is getting increasingly uncommon across the TV business for major networks to release a premiere date and trailer at the same time, largely due to the fact that they can generate more publicity in doing a couple of separate announcements. Here, however, they can take a pretty different approach.

What we think that FX is doing is waiting until they can release almost everything at once: A premiere date, a trailer, and even a poster. They recognize in this instance that they’ll be fine giving everyone what they want at once, so why not go ahead and do that? It’s also not a situation where the trailer will be the only video footage that they can put out there; FX is known for putting out a ton of little teases for seasons of this show, and we’re confident they will do something quite similar here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

