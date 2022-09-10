Moon Knight season 2 snubbed at Marvel – D23 Expo event

Marvel may continue to do a number of impressive things from top to bottom, but that’s not stopping us from feeling snubbed when it comes to Moon Knight season 2. What in the world are they doing here?

We do tend to believe that Disney+ and Marvel think over everything when it comes to their shows from top to bottom, and it’s with this in mind that we start to get more confused about what in the world they are doing here. They had an opportunity today at the D23 Expo to announce something big on the Oscar Isaac series, especially since they spent a lot of time discussing Secret Invasion, The Marvels, and some of their other properties. There have been rumors about it for quite a long time now.

Do we still believe that season 2 is going to happen? Absolutely. While we recognize that this is not Marvel’s most well-known character, there is without a doubt a large contingent of fans both for Moon Knight and also Isaac as a performer. There’s also potential for him in the larger MCU at some point, though it’s clear there is no reason to hurry that along. This is a show that did steer clear of a lot of tie-ins and Easter eggs back in season 1 and honestly, we appreciated that. We know that there’s plenty of cross-franchise referencing going on with She-Hulk right now to keep people engaged.

It may be the lack of larger MCU connections that is keeping Disney quiet about the future of Moon Knight right now. They likely realize that it could be slotted in at any point and hopefully, they are intentionally keeping their cards close to the vest for a bigger announcement a little later on down the road.

