YOU season 4 premiere date: What else will Netflix release?

Like so many of you out there, we’re excited to get some news on YOU season 4 as soon as possible! (Ironically, we did think we could be getting some Penn Badgley-centric news today … at least until it was confirmed that there is no Fantastic Four cast announcement at the D23 Expo.)

In getting back to the Netflix series, we learned recently that production was complete! This is the sort of thing that 100% sets the stage for a premiere date announcement before too long; the question is 1) how long we’ll be waiting and 2) whether Netflix will choose to release something else along with it.

Have you watched our full YOU season 3 finale review? If not, go ahead and check that out below! After you are done with that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional updates on so many great shows.

We’re personally of the belief that YOU could be coming back later this year. For starters, this is a show that doesn’t require a ton of time in post-production. Also, there’s a devoted following out there eager to watch! This will help Netflix significantly with their viewership figures, given that they’ve already streamed some of their other marquee hits this year. November and December happen to be a great window for them to launch shows and if they do premiere YOU at that time, we tend to think that we’ll get some other insight about them over the next month or so.

As for what else they could release alongside a start date, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a poster or teaser hinting at Joe Goldberg’s journey to London. (We know that he was in Paris at the end of season 3, but the character has since been on the move.) A full trailer would probably be released within a month of the premiere; this is what Netflix does tend to do with a lot of their other shows. We’re not sure we’d get a huge change here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to YOU right now

What are you hoping to see when it comes to YOU season 4 at Netflix?

Is there a specific premiere date you have in mind? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







