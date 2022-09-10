Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Tied to some other reveals?

We know that a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date is one of the most coveted (and elusive) TV prizes out there these days. We all want it and yet, the folks over at Apple TV+ are taking their sweet time getting it out there.

At this point, whenever Apple does reveal the date, we feel pretty confident that it’s not the only thing they’ll be announcing. Why not go ahead and reveal something else to go along with it? Isn’t that something you can use to generate some further excitement? We tend to think so, and that’s why it feels like a premiere date is only one thing we’re going to get as a part of a larger announcement.

The easiest thing for the streaming service to pair with a date is some sort of poster, which could be revealing in itself. While we know that most of the posters for this show have been fairly Ted-centric, we wouldn’t be shocked if the season 3 art ended up expanded things outward. While Jason Sudeikis is clearly the star of the show, there are other people in this ensemble as well including Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein who have become big names in their own right. Why not let Roy Kent or Rebecca take some time in the spotlight?

As for some video footage, we do think there’s a good chance Apple is going to release a teaser or a trailer in the near future … though we’d also say that it’s far from confirmed. They could slowly release a lot of stuff over time, leaving a full trailer until a few weeks out from the premiere. For the time being they 100% have the flexibility to do whatever they want!

In the end, we do have to remember this: People are going to watch Ted Lasso no matter how Apple promotes it. We just think that they should want the best possible celebration of the series that they can leading up to the start.

