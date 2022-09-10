The Resident season 6 spoilers: Is Kit & Bell’s wedding coming?

For those of you who love romance, rest assured there’s some great stuff coming on The Resident season 6! You probably know already that early on this season, Conrad will decide if he wants to pursue a relationship between Billie or Cade. This could define the early part of the season for him — there’s no guarantee that the relationship will stick long-term, but the writers clearly want Matt Czuchry’s character to be happy and within the world of the show, years have passed since the death of Nic Nevin.

As for some other romantic teases, who wants to see Bell and Kit get married? Rest assured that this is coming; not only that, but it will be in an especially notable episode! Entertainment Weekly confirms that this big event is poised to be in the 100th episode of the series, which we would assume will air this fall. (Depending on the World Series schedule, our thinking is that it will be in either late October or November.) Given that Bell and Kit are a big part of the series’ heart at this point, this is a great cause for celebration — even if this show is sure to put some sort of drama around it.

So what else is coming up this season? Well, let’s just say that there’s another threat coming. Speaking to the aforementioned publication, here is some of what executive producer Amy Holden Jones had to say on that subject:

Chastain is under attack from a governor who was a healthcare executive, and in that role, has committed the biggest medicare fraud in history.

In other words, there’s a pretty major adversary that everyone will be up against. Let’s hope they are prepared!

