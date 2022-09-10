BMF season 2 premiere date: The best time to announce it

What in the world is Starz waiting for when it comes to a BMF season 2 premiere date? If you are out there wondering about that question, it’s 1) easy to understand that and 2) hard to blame you. This is a show that has been off the air for a long time now, and the network hasn’t been altogether keen to spill some other details to fill the void.

Instead, what Starz seems to be relying on mostly is their upcoming BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (premiering in late October) helping to bridge the gap. If you haven’t heard too much about it just yet, here’s a quick tease from the network below:

“The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” is a limited event, half-hour episodic documentary series about the infamous Black Mafia Family, as told by former members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the family. From Detroit corner boys, to notorious drug kingpins, and hip hop kingmakers, the eight-part docuseries will chart the meteoric rise and fall of BMF founders: Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, two brothers who built one of the largest cocaine empires in American history. The fabled story spans four decades across five major U.S. cities, immersing viewers in a network of crisscrossing relationships between crime, hip hop, and law enforcement. The series affords viewers exclusive access inside all the epic family feuds, high stakes drug deals, suspicious murders, and champagne drenched parties attended by hip-hop royalty.

Given that this show is eight episodes, odds are it will end in December … and that’s the perfect time to announce a season 2 premiere date. You’ve already got a captive audience there, so why not air a trailer for the scripted iteration of BMF at that point with a note that it’s coming in late winter / early spring? It never hurts to get people excited far in advance, especially when you’ve got a show with this sort of anticipation attached to it. We know that Starz has a pretty crowded lineup coming in between the Power franchise, The Serpent Queen, Outlander, Heels, and Hightown, but they will find some room for BMF to shine. They know how popular season 1 was.

