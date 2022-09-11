Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Tied to trailer?

If you are like us, then of course we imagine you’re interested in a Your Honor season 2 premiere date. How could you not be? This is a show featuring Bryan Cranston and just his presence alone is going to do a lot to generate some discussion.

For the sake of this article, the question we’re going to ask is a pretty simple one: Beyond a premiere date, what else could Showtime announce simultaneously? Whenever they DO announce a date (most likely over the next few months), we tend to think that there’s some other stuff they’re going to release at the same exact time.

So what are we thinking about here? It starts with some sort of poster, which we think will be relatively simple because there’s no reason for it not to be. Some shows do benefit from having some elaborate promotional campaign around them; we’re just not sure that Your Honor is one of them. Instead, we can easily envision a world here where they just put Cranston’s face in front of a courthouse, similar to what they did for season 1.

Will they release a date and an official trailer at the same time? We know that some networks tend to shy away from doing this, mostly because of the fact that they want to generate publicity for themselves on a couple of different occasions. In this instance, though, we do think that it makes some sense for Showtime to release both at the same time. We already know that season 2 is premiering this fall, and because Your Honor still needs an even larger following, you want to get people hooked.

Remember, one of the biggest selling points with this show is Cranston’s performance as Michael. The more that you can lead into that, the better off the final product is going to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Your Honor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Your Honor season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







