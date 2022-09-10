SEAL Team season 6 video: David Boreanaz, cast on story ahead

As you prepare for the SEAL Team season 6 premiere on Paramount+ next weekend, why not hear more from the cast? Luckily, we’re happy to help with that very thing within…

In the video below, you can see David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., and some other cast members do their best to describe what lies ahead. We continue to admire David’s use of the word “tempestuous,” and we know that the story ahead is going to be intense, dramatic, but also still personal. This show does a great job of focusing on ALL aspects of life for the Navy SEAL; it doesn’t glorify war or violence, and constantly reminds us that there are real people at the center of these operations.

For those who are wondering, production on season 6 recently wrapped in Jordan, which should be a reminder of just how broad the scope things are this time around. The producers and Paramount+ are continuing to make an effort to make things feel as big and realistic as possible. Filming overseas is not cheap, but it should add something extra to the episodes close to the end of this season.

Even if there are only ten episodes in season 6 (standard for a streaming show), all of them should be packed with wall-to-wall action. This new version of SEAL Team on Paramount+ is darker, more intense, and more even more realistic than what we saw on CBS — though we recognize the cast and writers put their best effort into things there, also. We’re ready to dive into what lies ahead, but also still nervous — especially for Clay. It’s hard not to given Max Thieriot’s uncertain future after this upcoming batch of episodes.

Intense. Chilling. Tempestuous. #SEALTeam Season 6. Back in the fight on Sunday, September 18. pic.twitter.com/0OYLAJPyBa — SEAL Team (@SEALTeam_pplus) September 9, 2022

