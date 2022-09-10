Blue Bloods season 13 spoilers: Bridget Moynahan on Erin, Jack

The Blue Bloods season 13 premiere is less than a month away on CBS, and absolutely there’s a ton to be excited about with that. We’re going to have a chance to see more drama, of course, but also the beginnings of a big story for Erin Reagan. She’s running for District Attorney! Anytime that you can focus on a long-term storyline on this show and do something a little bit different, we embrace it. This is not something that can be resolved in just one episode.

Beyond all of this, there’s also another twist to throw into the equation right in the premiere: The return of Peter Hermann as Jack! Erin’s ex is a resourceful man, and we know that there are still feelings the two have for each other. With that in mind, of course he’s going to do what he can to help her.

Speaking to TV Insider on that very subject, here is some of what Bridget Moynahan had to say about the return of Jack to the show, and some of what he could have to offer:

He offers to introduce her to somebody with political and financial support. That opens the door to conversations that bring them closer, but now that’s she’s running for office, I think she’s waiting. Your private life is exposed no matter what it is.

Of course, we do wonder if these two will ever be fully back together, given that there have been hints and flirtations over the past couple of years. Sometimes, though, relationships are all about timing, and the timing hasn’t quite been right in this world. We’ll just have to see if that changes as the season goes on — if Blue Bloods moves in real time, we imagine that the election is going to happen in November.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now, including more on what’s next

What do you most want to see for Erin and Jack across Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







