Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Brittany’s big problem (day 66)

We’re a few hours removed from the nomination ceremony in the Big Brother 24 house, and we’re of course wish we knew exactly what each person was thinking. There’s a lot to unpack here from both a gameplay and emotional standpoint.

Let’s start with the big game news, if you did not know. Monte is the Head of Household and from the moment he won it, it was clear he was going to be putting up Alyssa and Brittany. The target right now is somewhat ambiguous. We think Monte recognizes that Alyssa is more of a long-term threat and needs to go first, but tonight, Brittany is not doing herself any favors.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss any DAILY Big Brother 24 updates from the feeds, be sure to visit the link here!

In particular, a lot of this past week has been bad for Brittany. She’s spilled too much info, lost her #1 ally in Michael, and now is isolating herself somewhat and talking directly to us. She’s expressed regrets about her game and in some ways, admitted that she emphasized wanting to make friends too much over the course of the season. She’s worried about her friendship with Michael, and she really would have taken him to the end. She just wants enough money through this to start a family.

We do feel for Brittany on some level, but she also needs to realize at some point that this is the time to fight. After all, Alyssa tonight has already had conversations with Taylor and Monte where she threw Brittany under the bus for the all-women’s alliance and painted her out to be the troublemaker in the house. Alyssa has played (to the surprise of no one) a much better social game since losing Kyle, and technically, that’s why she should go. If you are Taylor in particular, you easily clobber Brittany at the end of the season. She probably still beats Alyssa, but it’s a little bit of a closer vote.

The biggest risk Brittany faces is if she can’t get it together emotionally, the rest of the house could just vote her out to make the environment a little more positive. The best thing she could do is be around the other players, but also try to appear as non-threatening as possible. Emphasize a final three with Monte and Taylor, since those are the only votes that matter unless something happens with the Veto.

Brittany’s big problem is simple: She’s thinking too much about things outside of the game and in doing that, she’s putting one foot a little too close to being out the door.

What do you think we’ll see this weekend in Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







