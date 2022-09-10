The Good Doctor season 6 spoilers: Cliffhanger aftermath!

We know that there’s a LOT of big stuff coming on The Good Doctor season 6, but can you really be surprised by that? The show ended in a huge cliffhanger with the lives of Villanueva and Lim on the line, and things could get worse before they get better. Could someone else get hurt?

Judging from some of the trailers that we’ve seen out there so far, it is fair to assume that Shaun is going to rush in and try to help. As a result of that, though, he could put himself in some danger! This is an important, emotional premiere coming up that will have some long-lasting effects. For a little more insight about that now, just look at what executive producer Liz Friedman had to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“Lives are on the line, and decisions are made that will reverberate all the way through our mid-season finale … We’ll see lives changed, friends pitted against each other, and our characters tested — can they come through the trauma better and stronger on the other side?”

While we don’t want to see many of these characters suffer, at the same exact time, it’d be nice to see some real, long-lasting effects to the cliffhanger. One of the most frustrating things about any show under the sun is when big events from the end of a previous season are completely forgotten about. We want some big twists to matter and reverberate! Is that really too much to ask? We certainly don’t think so.

We’ve already seen a little bit of footage for season 6; hopefully, there will be opportunities to see even more of that before we get around to October 3.

