Magnum PI season 5 star confirms filming start date!

As so many of you know at this point, Magnum PI season 5 will start filming a little later this month! Waiting for the show to re-enter production has been an exercise in patience like no other. After all, we found out the show was saved by NBC all the way back at the end of June, so all of the time in between was us sitting around and waiting to hear more about filming, the story, or what COULD be coming up next.

Recently, we shared that Monday, September 19 looked to be the first day of filming, and now we’ve gotten confirmation on that very thing! In a post on Twitter this morning, Gordon Katsumoto himself in Tim Kang noted that it’s “10 days and counting” until everyone gets back together. Of course, the cast will fly out before then and try to get themselves settled and reacquainted with life out in Hawaii. Pre-production is already happening, and everyone is doing their part to ensure that things are good to go the moment everyone steps foot on set.

Hopefully, Kang posting this will also help to ease the minds of people out there worried that he would not be a part of the upcoming season. While we don’t think there were any serious concerns, Katsumoto’s suspension did put him in an interesting position at the Honolulu PD. We can’t guarantee that he’ll have his old job back in the season 5 premiere, but that’s a big part of what makes things fun! We think it’d actually be hilarious if he worked more directly alongside Magnum and Higgins for a while, just to see Jay Hernandez’s character drive him crazy. Even if it wasn’t a permanent thing, it’s fun to mix things up with the characters here and there.

For all of the cast, we tend to think that season 5 will present a little bit of everything. Sure, think in terms of some funny moments and intense action sequences, but also opportunities to take on heavy and important subject matter when the moment calls for it.

Remember that there is no Magnum PI season 5 premiere date as of yet; however, we anticipate that new episodes are going to launch as a part of NBC’s midseason lineup.

