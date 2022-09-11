City on a Hill season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare for City on a Hill season 3 episode 7 on Showtime next week, there is absolutely a lot to think about.

So where should we begin here? We suppose the most natural place is by noting that we’re inching VERY close to the finale already! The period drama is doing a short season for season 3 just like they did in season 2, and that means that things have to move really fast in order to pay off loose ends. Since there isn’t a season 4 renewal as of yet, you gotta hope for at least SOME closure to all of the big storylines across the board … though there is no guarantee we will get that.

Want to at least get a better sense of what we know right now? Then just go ahead and check out the full City on a Hill season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

As Jenny grows closer to Diarmuid Doyle, her unwitting husband Jackie is released from the hospital — and he’s after revenge. Siobhan calls on Decourcy for help cornering Needham Industries as she fights to expose the corporation’s malfeasance. After a break in the case against Sinclair Dryden, the DA’s office bumps up against an unforeseen obstacle.

Whatever happens here is almost sure to lead straight into episode 8, and that could bring us to an exciting conclusion for at least the time being.

Want to do your part to help ensure a renewal?

The biggest advice we can offer, at least for the time being, is that you recommend the series to all of your friends and family! While we know there is a dedicated audience out there already, it does still feel like there’s room to grow here beyond the current viewership. For some reason, it hasn’t quite caught on with the mainstream.

