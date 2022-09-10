Cobra Kai season 6: How to follow HUGE season 5 finale!

We know already that we’ll be waiting for a long time to see Cobra Kai season 6 arrive on Netflix. Heck, the show’s not even renewed yet! We are confident that it will be coming back, and it certainly better after that cliffhanger.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the end of season 5.)

The good news for Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence is that at the end of the season 5 finale, the two (with help from Chozen and many of their students) were able to defeat Terry Silver once and for all. He is off to prison, and whether or not we continue to see him remains unclear.

On the flip side, in the closing seconds John Kreese escaped from prison, realizing that he doesn’t need or want to put on some act of “reform” behind bars. He’s ready to get some element of vengeance, but he doesn’t know 100% that Daniel and Johnny’s plan related to Terry was successful. He’s venturing out into a new unknown, and there are a lot of obstacles in his way. Kreese can’t just go back to Cobra Kai and run it like he once did — remember, he’s a fugitive now! He’ll have to operate from the shadows if he wants to operate at all. Even if you were to argue that his name could’ve been cleared because of everything Terry did, no law enforcement agency is going to ignore how he broke out.

With all of this in mind, the first order of business entering the new season will be establishing the new paradigm for Kreese — what sort of world does he live in now? We wouldn’t be shocked if there is a pretty generous time jump between season 5 and season 6. It gives these characters room to breathe, and could also inch some of the younger characters to graduation. They can’t stay teenagers forever, right?

