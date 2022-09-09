Stranger Things 5 premiere date: How could it make history?

There are a lot of times that we try to avoid hyperbole when it comes to TV shows, but it’s hard not to think big for Stranger Things 5.

Think of it like this: The fourth season of the Netflix hit was already one of the biggest in the streaming service’s history, and there is still another year-plus we’ll probably be waiting until we get more news about it! In that time, even more people will probably get on board; we see zero evidence that a bunch of people are probably going to bail. It’s a simple matter of supply and demand. Nobody is getting overwhelmed by the amount of content that’s out there, and the fact that season 5 is the final one will discourage people from bailing.

When you think about all of this, it’s easy to project that season 5 could make history in a number of ways. We’d already wager that the trailer could be one of the biggest in terms of view count ever for a TV show, and Netflix could push things to the next level when it comes to how they eventually reveal the premiere date (which we don’t think will be until at least spring 2024, if not later). We’re talking her about a company with a ton of promotional money, so don’t be shocked if they stage something bigger than we’ve ever seen for a launch-date reveal.

Meanwhile, season 5 could further set viewership records — because this is the end, we imagine there are a lot of people who will be rushing to read it! After all, they won’t want to be spoiled by someone else who is ahead of them in checking it out.

