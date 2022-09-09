Making the Cut season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Following today’s big season 3 finale, can you expect to see a Making the Cut season 4 renewal over at Amazon? Or, is this the end of the road for the fashion-forward series? There’s a good bit to get into within this piece.

For the past few seasons, the streaming service has looked to create a whole new competition show for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who of course developed chemistry for so many years on Project Runway. This is one of Amazon’s more-popular competition shows, and they’ve done a smart thing in spacing out some of the episodes as opposed to making them available to binge all at once.

So can you expect to see more on the other side of the finale? For now, unfortunately, nothing is confirmed. We may be waiting anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months to figure out what the future holds here, as Amazon tends to look at a lot of data when making their decisions. They will obviously examine total viewership, but also the consistency of that viewership. They’ll want to know that people watched the beginning of the season all the way to the end, since that will give them at least some indication that people are still interested down the road. They could also look at critical reception and also future potential — to be specific, if there is a way to get more people interested in the concept down the road.

Provided that we do get more Making the Cut, it feels fair to expect it at some point in 2023. While Klum and Gunn both have other things going on in their world, it makes sense for the two of them to be flexible here. Also, reality shows in general do not tend to be off the air for longer than a year in between seasons. They are, after all, easier to shoot than their scripted counterparts.

Related – Be sure to get some other Making the Cut news right now

Do you want to see a Making the Cut season 4 happen at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







