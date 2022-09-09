Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The November possibilities

At this point, should we expect a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date some point in November? For the time being, this feels more likely than seeing it next month.

Think about it like this: Apple announced the season 2 premiere date multiple months in advance, and we are getting close now to the end of September. Time is slowly ticking away for the chance at an October premiere and yet, early scuttlebutt suggested that the new season would, in fact, come out this fall. We’re trying to still keep all of this in mind and consider it as we move forward. It’s why November does make a good bit of sense.

Now, what time in November feels right? Apple TV+ typically premieres shows on Fridays, and there are four available here: November 4, 11, 18, and 25th. We have a hard time envisioning the 25th, mostly because it’d be weird to premiere a weekly series on Black Friday. Maybe we could see it more if this was Netflix dropping all their episodes at once, but the Thanksgiving holiday would in some ways hamper the show’s promotion.

To us, either of the other three Fridays in the month could work, and of course we’re partial to it starting a little bit earlier rather than later. That would mean a premiere-date announcement soon, and also that we’d get more episodes overall until we get around to Christmas. Unless the streaming service structures this season differently where we get multiple episodes a week, it feels pretty clear that we’re going to be seeing the show run into 2023. We’re fine with that personally; Ted Lasso is something to be savored. We don’t really need to binge-watch this show since this gives us more time to really dive in and enjoy it.

No matter when it comes out, we’re just excited to see Ted, Roy, Coach Beard, Rebecca, and all of these other characters back on-screen. This series is a warm hug, one that we know so many people out there appreciate and cherish. We can’t wait to dive in again.

