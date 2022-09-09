Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Ellen Pompeo talks part-time status

For the first time since the news was reported, Ellen Pompeo is finally speaking out about her departure-of-sorts from Grey’s Anatomy. She will still be on-screen for eight episodes of the upcoming 19th season, and she is also continuing on as an executive producer and narrator.

With that being said, we’re going to be seeing a little less of Dr. Meredith Grey in general. Pompeo is obviously aware of some of the concerns of fans, but she feels confident that moving forward, the writers have a plan that will work out. In a new interview with Deadline from the D23 Expo (watch below), she had the following to say on her impending departure-of-sorts as an on-screen presence:

[The show is] going to be just fine without me … I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career on [Grey’s] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air.

Pompeo is leaving in order to take part in a new project over on Hulu, which she hopes that Grey’s fans will check out. We do think there’s always a chance Meredith comes back on-screen even after these eight episodes are up, but some of those conversations will be for a potential season 20 rather than what’s coming up in the near future. (The series getting renewed would be a huge bit of validation for new iteration of the series, similar to how it was for NCIS after the exit of Mark Harmon.)

Remember that the premiere of season 19 is coming next month, and in preparation of Ellen’s exit, the medical drama is bringing on board a ton of new surgical residents. With this, we could be seeing a reboot-of-sorts, though a lot of other familiar faces will remain.

Ellen Pompeo says “I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show (#GreysAnatomy) is on the air” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/1i8Oof2EcD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2022

