Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: It IS still coming, right?

What is there to be excited about when it comes to a Carnival Row season 2 over at Amazon Prime … it is still coming, right?

If you’re wondering about the show’s future, you have every reason in the world to do so. It’s been a long time since the first season aired, to the point where the cast has filmed other projects that have since come on the air on other venues. The streaming service can be somewhat difficult to read when it comes to their plans; we tend to assume that there is a method to the madness, but that can be hard to figure out when you are in the weeds.

For the time being, though, you can assume that another season of the show IS coming and the streaming service is not shelving it a la Batgirl. According to a report from TVLine the second season of the show is still coming, so you don’t have to worry so much about that. It’s now just a matter of when it comes back on the air.

At the moment, we want to think it could come later in the year, but we don’t think that the show is going to be pushed out over the next month or two. After all, there is so much fantasy programming on the air already in between House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We recognize that this is a completely different sort of show, but we do think that this sort of competition plays a factor. Amazon also has to account for a second season of The Wheel of Time, which could be coming out either late this year or early next.

