Is Martin Kove leaving Cobra Kai, and is his character of John Kreese actually dead? The season 5 finale makes us wonder…

For most of this season, we wondered if we were going to see Kreese get out of prison and in the end, do his best in order to redeem himself. That’s something that has become somewhat of a theme for this series, right?

Well, the writers clearly knew that and entering the season 5 finale, they wanted to circumvent that. Because of this, they opted to do something a little bit different and have him stay in prison — he didn’t quite change (seemingly) until Johnny Lawrence made it clear that he wanted him to rot in prison. That’s when his eyes started to open and he realized, once and for all, that he’s lost of what was important to him.

Then … he was shanked behind bars? This was just a surprising twist and we wondered immediately if this was the work of Cobra Kai or Terry Silver. Did he set up the hit? Or, was this Kreese realizing that he would go out on his own terms? We also wondered in the moment if this was some sort of elaborate ruse and he faked his own death, mostly due to the fact that it happened in such a public and obvious way.

Well, about that…

It turns out, in fact, that it was a stunt by Kreese. He managed to trick the prison into thinking he was stabbed when in reality, it was just melted Jell-O. He is alive and now, he is making his way out of prison. While Terry Silver is now gone, it’s fair to say that Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso still have some problems to deal with moving forward.

We do think that what Johnny said to Kreese impacted him, but not in a way where he wants redemption. As we prepare for a potential season 6, we now just think that this guy is going to be completely unburdened and that’s a problem for everyone…

