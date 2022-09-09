Blue Bloods season 13 premiere photo: A pinball game?

For those who weren’t aware, we are just four weeks away from the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere on CBS! There is a lot to look forward to here, especially when it comes to seeing a few things that may take you by surprise.

Take, for example, what is going on with Erin and Jack in the photo below! Sure, we knew already that Peter Hermann was going to be coming back in the premiere, but we assumed that the time he spent with his ex-wife was going to be somewhat related to the job. Given that she is in the process of running for District Attorney, the two obviously have a good bit that they’ll be talking about in the immediate future.

Yet, does it look to anyone else like the two are playing pinball, based on the photo below? It feels that way! The two are seemingly hovering over that or some other sort of bar novelty game. They’re having a good time and Bridget Moynahan’s character looks very determined when it comes to whatever she is looking at here.

In general, we tend to think that it’s a good sign for these two if they are having fun away from work, and possibly being a little nostalgic at the same time. Who knows? This may be something that they did often in the past and for Eric, it could be a welcome escape. We imagine that running for DA is a pretty stressful job, especially when you have the added pressure of being a Reagan where almost everyone wants something out of you at any given time. Remember that she also still has her typical day-to-day job, and you are throwing that on top of the pile, as well.

