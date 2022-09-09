Only Murders in the Building season 3: When to expect more news

Is it too early to start discussing Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu? It’s possible, but that is 100% not stopping us from taking that on!

After all, the series is one of those shows that you’re inevitably going to be drawn to and thinking about even when it’s off the air. It is funny, packed full of heart, and also contains a lot of fodder for discussion. It’s an immersive experience that for just over a half hour a week, takes you out of the real world for a moment.

So when could we expect some more news? We’d love for at least a few teases to come out Monday at the Primetime Emmy Awards, but understandably, we do still have some questions. For starters, how much do the cast really know at this point? Even if the writers are already working on things, filming may not begin until either late 2022 or early 2023. That means that they could be in the dark on a lot other than just that Ben is dead — maybe that’s not true for Steve Martin as a co-creator, but time will tell on such things.

Beyond the Emmys, of course we’ll be waiting for a long time on everything else. Take, for example, a premiere date. We think come January, we could at least start getting more casting news, followed by a start-date announcement in the premiere. We’re hoping to see new episodes again in the summer — why delay it later than that? This is a time that clearly works rather well for Hulu when it comes to performance.

