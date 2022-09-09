Criminal Minds season 16 spoilers: Is Will returning?

We know already some of the main cast members who are coming back for Criminal Minds season 16 — think along the lines of Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, AJ Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, and Kristen Vangsness. So much of the BAU is back! Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are returning, but who knows what the future holds?

Today, we’re happy to talk a little bit about a familiar recurring player over the years in Josh Stewart, who plays JJ’s husband Will. Is there going to be a chance to see him again? Well, let’s just say that we’ve got some good news…

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Josh Stewart himself confirmed that he will be “there” for the revival at some point. We don’t expect to see him in every episode by any means, but even just an appearance or two across the upcoming ten will make us happy. We gotta check in on where Will and JJ are!

In general, one of the most exciting things about season 16 is checking on what’s happening with all of the BAU after so much time away. The final season of the show on CBS did a great job in particular of balancing the cases and the personal lives of the agents, and we hope that this continues.

Also, there’s some nostalgia with Will coming back — given that so much of Criminal Minds is at this point about nostalgia, we’re happy to get that at every possible opportunity.

