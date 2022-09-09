The Blacklist season 10 premiere date hopes, with filming in mind

If you missed the awesome news from yesterday, production on The Blacklist season 10 is officially underway! Of course, there’s so much to be excited about here, but let’s start with a big question: What does this mean for a premiere date? What is possible?

We know that it may sound a little early to have this conversation, but we know the demand is there. This show has a pretty passionate audience all over the world!

The first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that The Blacklist is probably not going to be back until January at the latest. There’s a reason why it wasn’t included on the NBC fall schedule! Also, go ahead and add to this the fact that with production starting so late, it’s borderline impossible for it to be back earlier.

Production being underway at this point does ensure that the series will be ready to go come January, provided that is what NBC wants. They have to also figure out whether or not this is the final season, and we hope that bit of news is out there before the premiere. Think of it like this: Come December, the writers are going to be REALLY deep into the planning process for new episodes. They will need to know whether or not to frame the end as a season or series finale. That distinction matters a great deal, since we all need answers after being a part of this journey for such a long time. How could we not?

