Big Brother 24: Where is Michael Bruner, Julie Chen interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 24 eviction, Michael Bruner finally left the game. He won SO many competitions and dominated much of the season.

However, the problem with winning so much is that he was an obvious threat. The moment that he lost the Veto to Monte in the Double Eviction, it was clear that he was in big trouble. Monte recognized that they may not ever have another chance, and he wanted to ensure that he got him out of the game now.

Do you want to ensure you see all of our other Big Brother 24 coverage, including more from the live feeds? Then be sure to visit the link here.

Michael has a lot to discuss with Julie Chen Moonves, and of course we’re hoping that a lot of it will be covered across the extended interview. He made some big game moves, but also made mistakes. One of the biggest was not coming clean about what Kyle said right away; it may have helped to get Kyle out, but he also burned a lot of jury votes in the process. It doesn’t matter with him out, but it could have.

There is an interesting thing to wonder: Would Monte have beaten Michael had they gotten to the end together? We think so, and that’s a thought experiment for down the road? Yet, we 100% understand the decision given that Michael would’ve gone to the end with Brittany or Taylor over Monte.

Julie did note that there will be an extended interview on the Instagram page of the show tomorrow and we think this could be one of the most fascinating ones this season. There was no time tonight to ask about the Kyle comments, but the timing of Michael’s big reveal should be brought up. We’d be surprised if it’s not since we know that he is going to have to answer for it when he gets to jury.

What did you think about Michael Bruner’s game on Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







