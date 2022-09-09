Dynasty season 5 episode 22 finale spoilers: The series finale…

Next week on The CW, you are going to get a chance to see Dynasty season 5 episode 22. This is going to be the series finale. Is that a cause for a lot of emotion? Absolutely.

From one vantage point, it’s easy to say that this is a cause to be sad — nobody wants to see a show end that they love! However, at the same time it’s also easy to be grateful. This is not a show that ever generated big ratings so from that vantage point alone, we’re happy to have it back around. That’s what really matters the most.

Below, you can take a look at the full Dynasty season 5 episode 22 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

TO THE FUTURE – A new majordomo begins working at the Manor and piques the interest of the Carringtons. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) disagree on how to handle recent events at PPA, causing more strain between the two. The unlikely duo of Blake and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) go on a search and rescue mission. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) run through a practice labor and delivery. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is put in a precarious position, one that could potentially change his future radically. Fallon is challenged by the FSN board and Dominique (Michael Michele) offers to help. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) does not accept Culhane’s (Robert C. Riley) business choices and tries to sabotage Culhane’s plan. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) is presented an amazing opportunity which leaves Kirby (Maddison Brown) questioning the future. Adam (Sam Underwood) can’t seem to scheme his way out of his new mess. The episode was written by Josh Reims & Garrett Oakley and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#522). Original airdate 9/16/2022.

