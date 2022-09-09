Dancing with the Stars 31: Is Wayne Brady the early favorite?

Come September 19 you are going to see the premiere of Dancing with the Stars 31, and there’s a LOT to be excited for. This is a pretty solid cast! While we feel like the majority of viewers won’t know the entirety of the people taking part (that’s normal for any season), there are still a number of familiar faces mixed in.

Now, let’s go ahead and do one of our favorite silly things that we do every season: Project favorites without a substantial amount of data!

As of right now, there are two things we can take into consideration above all others: Prior dance experience and potential fanbase size. This is one of the reasons why Charli D’Amelio has to be considered an early standout; she is one of the most popular influencers on TikTok and beyond just that, she’s also one of the most-experienced dancers in the cast this time around. There are easy comparisons to be made with JoJo Siwa from last season, though we tend to think that JoJo was a bigger celebrity overall since she was famous for so many different things.

Meanwhile, you can’t rule out Gabby Windey. There is a history of former NFL cheerleaders doing really well on this show — just look at Melissa Rycroft! Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation tends to come out big in support of some of its alum; hence, Melissa, Hannah Brown, and Kaitlyn Bristowe all winning seasons of the show in the past.

Despite all of this, we’re still going with Wayne Brady as the pre-show favorite. He’s got a ton of performing experience as a singer, dancer, and of course improv comedian. Also, he’s a big name with mainstream viewers and pretty universally beloved. He’s known for bringing viewers joy, and it’s just so easy to imagine his fans wanting to pay that forward.

