Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The point of frustration

The wait for a Ted Lasso season 3 has been tedious; we don’t know how anyone can say something different at this point. How long are the folks at Apple going to make us wait? Do they really need to keep us waiting any longer?

We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again — we don’t think a lot of fan frustration right now stems from the long wait between seasons as much as the total lack of information. There is SO much more that Apple TV+ could be giving us even beyond a date; think along the lines here of a teaser, some new photos, or even just a few more official story tidbits. Instead, we’ve relied mostly on vague comments from some of the cast, afraid that they will give too much.

Why not just announce something to satisfy everyone? The easiest theory on that is that Apple is waiting for some big event in order to really get people psyched-up, and of course we hope that this is the case. However, what if it’s not? What if they’re just biding their time, waiting to figure out what they’ll do on the other side of filming?

When you think about the larger TV business right now, we don’t think any show has the eagerness around it that Ted Lasso has. Remember that House of the Dragon just premiered, Succession won’t be back until the spring, and then shows like Euphoria, The Boys, Stranger Things, and Squid Game are probably more than a year outa t the moment. Maybe things would fee different if there were other shows coming up as soon, but all info is currently pointing towards the Jason Sudeikis series being here soon. If not the fall (which has long been suspected as the premiere window), we certainly think it will be here in the early winter.

