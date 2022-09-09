Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 4: Arondir’s future

As you prepare yourselves for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 4, what can you expect?

Well, of course we should start with what befell Arondir at the end of episode 3 — the character had just bore witness to tragedy and now, finds himself in an even more desperate spot. There’s still be a relative amount of mystery with some characters as to the full extent of evil forces within Middle-earth, and we imagine that moving forward, the tests that they collectively face will be plentiful … and also challenging. They have to prepare themselves for just about anything and survival won’t prove easy.

The journey of Arondir has already proved to be among the most action-packed of anything we’ve seen so far, but we are growing quite fond of Nori and what’s going on with the Harfoot caravan. Is she becoming somewhat of a revolutionary to them? If nothing else, she is responsible for adjusting their way of thinking to a certain extent and moving forward, she may be able to gain more influence. Sure, she hasn’t adhered to the rules regarding outsiders, but are there advantages to her recklessness? There’s just such an adventurous nature to this story, and that sort of spirit was always what made the Hobbits themselves so interesting in the mainstream Lord of the Rings material.

There is still no question that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still has a fair number of challenges, in particular when it comes to flowing together all of these storylines in a way that makes some sense. Given that we know that Sauron isn’t exactly thwarted on the Amazon series, there needs to be some more story momentum beyond just. Perhaps that is something we’ll see more of through the remaining episodes; there is still time, given that we’re not even at the halfway point as of yet.

Related – Get some other information now when it comes to the series and the future

What do you most want to see on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 4?

Meanwhile, how have you enjoyed the series so far? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







