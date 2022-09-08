The Blacklist season 10 filming officially begins in New York!

As we eagerly await the arrival of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC in the new year, isn’t it nice to finally have some big news? Today, the show has officially kicked off production!

For those unaware, the James Spader drama (set for the most part in Washington DC) actually films in New York City, and multiple cast members have been spotted already at work. We’re not going to give anything away here, but it’s just exciting to see the series back in the works! Presumably, we’re going to be seeing another 22 episodes, and it remains to be seen if this is the final batch.

Be sure to check out our latest The Blacklist video right now! If you look below, you can see more from our ongoing re-watch series. Once you see that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away for more — there are reviews coming once season 10 premieres.

The biggest thing to remember story-wise entering season 10 is that Reddington may be facing a greater amount of jeopardy than ever before. Just remember what happened with Wujing at the end of season 9! He has a list of Blacklisters handed over to him by Marvin Gerard and now, some of the biggest criminals in the underworld will know that the so-called Concierge of Crime is actually an FBI informant. This could create huge problems, and lead Reddington to a situation where he is actually forced to work with the Task Force. He may need their help more than ever before!

Of course, we just wonder what the Task Force even is at this point — Aram and Park are both gone, and there is no guarantee that Dembe sticks around with them long-term. Is this really just going to be Cooper and Ressler? We’ll have to wait and see…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to check out when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 over at NBC?

Share now in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates moving forward through the rest of production. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







