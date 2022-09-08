Yellowstone season 5: Should Harrison Ford appear?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 is premiering this fall on the Paramount Network and not long after, the prequel 1923 will be coming. How are these two shows going to be intertwined?

If you remember, earlier this year it was announced that Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren were cast in major roles on the prequel. Today, we got some further names. Ford is going to be playing Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw during 1883. Meanwhile, Mirren is his wife Cara Dutton. The two will be the anchors of this new show, but there will be a lot of other fascinating characters we see and meet along the way.

Back during season 4 of Yellowstone, we did end up seeing a cameo-of-sorts by some main players from 1883 in a flashback. Is there a chance we see something similar here? For the time being, we absolutely wouldn’t rule that out. It’s just a way to generate some cross-promotion and we’re sure that Paramount want something like that.

With this being said, there is still another thing to worry about here: Whether or not we really need something like this in season 5. There’s only so much time per episode, and do you really need this to convince people to watch? We don’t think so. As good as Ford and Mirren are, our feeling for the time being is pretty simple: Only do this if you feel like it actually adds to the story. Otherwise, we’ll be fine if the show goes in a somewhat different direction.

Hopefully, we’ll get a full trailer for both Yellowstone and 1923 soon — is that too much to ask for? We don’t think so.

