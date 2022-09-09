Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, final five?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 24 Double Eviction episode, are you excited to learn who won HoH? Of course, it is well worth noting this could alter the game.

The irony here is that out of all the Head of Household Competitions to win in the game, this one is arguably one of the worst. It makes it so that you can’t play in the final four HoH, which means your only chance to save yourself is with that Veto. Otherwise, you’re at the mercy of just one single player to determine your fate. If you feel in danger at final five, you obviously can’t think about all of this, but it is still very much worth noting. Everyone will be playing in the Veto, so whatever nominations you make will be straightforward. There’s really no other choice or need to keep things quiet.

Do you want to make sure you don’t miss any Big Brother 24 coverage, including more from the live feeds? Then be sure to visit the link here. That’s where you can also read more of our coverage from the Double Eviction.

So what can you expect from this competition? Well, it’s probably going to happen in the hours ahead and off the live feeds? There should be a winner revealed at some point this evening, so we’ll have an update on that whenever it comes up.

The first thing that we should say now is that with Michael out of the game, things are about to get that much more interesting. Monte, Taylor, Brittany, and Alyssa are the only four people eligible to play, and this one is big. It actually feels like things may be divided somewhat based on gender. Turner is worried that he’s the big target now but if Monte wins, he should be safe unless he’s got a big move of his own up his sleeve.

Who did you want to see win Head of Household after tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







