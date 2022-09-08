Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Terrance’s last stand? (day 65)

We are now mere hours away from the Big Brother 24 Double Eviction show, so where do things stand at the moment? Is Terrance for sure a goner?

There are a few different things to get into here, but let’s start with the following: For now, it does still seem like the show is airing on CBS. We map out the current situation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here, and there is no evidence it is getting delayed. The houseguests are wondering why their lockdown was earlier than usual (that often happens in preparation of a live show), but we don’t think there’s anything significant behind that.

If you do want to get more Big Brother 24 coverage, including more insight on the live feeds, remember to visit the link here.

As of right now, Terrance is for sure going to be the first houseguest evicted tonight and honestly, we’d be shocked if that changes. He hasn’t even campaigned all that much; he may try something more before the show but he seems to understand where things are in the game right now. He’s made some big mistakes this season, but his biggest one is never showing true loyalty to anyone. Even those who would benefit from keeping him just can’t trust anything that he says all that long. Kyle also ruined his game with his suspicions of a possible Cookout; if he had never said that, Michael and Brittany would have never been able to expose him to Turner. Kyle may have left the game this week rather than last if Michael was still Head of Household, and Terrance probably would remain in the game. It’s another reminder of Kyle’s reprehensible comments created both emotional, game, and real-life consequences.

Terrance claims he’s going to give a big speech, so we’ll see if that happens, but it certainly won’t change anyone’s mind. That never happens.

Beyond Terrance…

If Michael loses the Veto, he goes to jury so long as Brittany isn’t Head of Household. That’s at least how we view things right now, and the game is pretty cut-and-dry. Maybe they’ll surprise us, but we don’t put TOO much stock in a lot of what was said the past few days.

What do you think is going to happen on tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







